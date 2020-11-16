Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 13:50
Culture

Seville European Film Festival 2020: Romanian director Cristi Puiu's latest film wins top prize

16 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Malmkrog, the latest film of Romanian filmmaker Cristi Puiu, was awarded the Golden Giraldillo for best film at this year's edition of the Seville European Film Festival.

The award was given by an international jury made up of producer Rosa Bosch, producer and actor Frédéric Niedermayer, D'A Film Festival Barcelona director Carlos R. Ríos and producer Luis Urbano.

"You don't usually get the chance to feel like you're dealing with a masterpiece. We were impressed by the potential of the film of a great director. A film that takes place in 19th century Russia, and yet never stops talking about us. In times of pandemic, the fog in which the film ends resonates in a particularly lasting way among us," the jury's motivation reads.

The film also won the Best Screenplay Award. Last year, Corneliu Porumboiu’s The Whistlers won the same distinction at the Seville festival.  

The full list of winners is available here.

This March, Puiu won the Best Director award in the Encounters section of the 2020 Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) for the same film. 

The film is a co-production of Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and North Macedonia. The cast includes Frédéric Schulz-Richard, Agathe Bosch, Diana Sakalauskaité, Marina Palii, Ugo Broussot, and István Téglás.

Romanian film review – Berlinale preview: Puiu, Jude, Ostrochovský

(Photo: Malmkrog by Cristi Puiu Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 13:50
Culture

Seville European Film Festival 2020: Romanian director Cristi Puiu's latest film wins top prize

16 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Malmkrog, the latest film of Romanian filmmaker Cristi Puiu, was awarded the Golden Giraldillo for best film at this year's edition of the Seville European Film Festival.

The award was given by an international jury made up of producer Rosa Bosch, producer and actor Frédéric Niedermayer, D'A Film Festival Barcelona director Carlos R. Ríos and producer Luis Urbano.

"You don't usually get the chance to feel like you're dealing with a masterpiece. We were impressed by the potential of the film of a great director. A film that takes place in 19th century Russia, and yet never stops talking about us. In times of pandemic, the fog in which the film ends resonates in a particularly lasting way among us," the jury's motivation reads.

The film also won the Best Screenplay Award. Last year, Corneliu Porumboiu’s The Whistlers won the same distinction at the Seville festival.  

The full list of winners is available here.

This March, Puiu won the Best Director award in the Encounters section of the 2020 Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) for the same film. 

The film is a co-production of Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and North Macedonia. The cast includes Frédéric Schulz-Richard, Agathe Bosch, Diana Sakalauskaité, Marina Palii, Ugo Broussot, and István Téglás.

Romanian film review – Berlinale preview: Puiu, Jude, Ostrochovský

(Photo: Malmkrog by Cristi Puiu Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country
09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"