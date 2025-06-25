From childhood’s playground to business ecosystem: Maidan ended 2024 with 30% growth and EUR 500,000 in investments

News from Companies

Maidan, a company active in event catering, industrial catering and the development of its own gastronomic products, ended the year 2024 with a turnover of EUR 3.2 million, up 30% compared to the previous year. This evolution comes in the context of an unstable economic environment, but also of significant internal transformations.

Investments for the future: expansion and automation

In 2024, Maidan completed an investment of EUR 500,000 in expanding and modernizing its production capacity, integrating a state-of-the-art ERP system - FoodOS, and developing its own multifunctional space – Maidan Spatiul. This initiative allowed for the streamlining of operational flows and entry into new markets, such as catering for schools, kindergartens, institutional canteens, hospitals, as well as the expansion of the retail segment through the launch of ready meal products.

An important part of the investment was the development of its own event space, Maidan Spatiul — a location designed for corporate events, launches, tastings, and community gatherings.

More than 2,000 food portions delivered daily and a team of 80 employees

Today, Maidan delivers over 2,000 portions daily to a varied portfolio that includes local companies, multinationals, and individual clients. The services cover both industrial catering and corporate events or private parties – delivered in its own space, in partner locations or other spaces, adapted to each client’s needs.

The business model is structured on three complementary directions: catering for corporate and private events, industrial catering for companies, schools, and hospitals, and proprietary gastronomic products (ready meal and sous-vide), under brands such as Câmpeneasca de Maidan, Piua or Fezandate de Moșie – the first sous-vide brand for retail in Romania.

Currently, the recurrent catering segment (corporate canteens and educational units) generates approximately 48% of the turnover, while events and retail products contribute 52%.

In the past three years, the company’s turnover has quadrupled, from EUR 800,000 in 2021 to EUR 3.2 million at the end of 2024. The growth reflects a sustained strategy of diversification, constant investments, and a clear positioning in the area of culinary experiences.

“2024 was a year in which we were forced to once again test the agility that defines us. It was a year of expansion, but also of challenges, including the loss of the partner with whom I founded the company. This process strengthened our philosophy: we do things differently, but with rigor, attention to detail and a balance between entrepreneurship, team, creativity and organization,” says Călin Cîndea, founder and CEO of Maidan.

The company now has a team of approximately 80 employees and operates in an integrated manner: production, delivery, and logistics.

More than food: opportunities for connection and memorable experiences

Maidan differentiates itself through the way it combines the operational efficiency of a scalable catering provider with personalized attention to the details of each event.

Food from Maidan is more than a service: it is a catalyst for interaction, conversation, and memorable moments — whether it’s about team lunches, corporate or private parties. The offer includes artisanal dishes, sharing menus, and a relaxed but well-organized serving style.

Maidan Spatiul – a place dedicated to experiences

The 2024 investment covered both the expansion of production capacity and the development of Maidan Spatiul — a space dedicated to corporate and private events.

On the one hand, the new professional kitchen, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, ensures the daily production of over 2,000 portions, with the possibility to scale up to 10,000. This supports all catering lines: industrial, corporate, and events.

On the other hand, Maidan Spatiul is designed to easily adapt to any type of event — from corporate meetings or workshops to private parties — always maintaining the relaxed, personalized, and well-organized atmosphere that defines Maidan.

Objectives for 2025: growth in the corporate and retail areas

For 2025, Maidan aims to consolidate the corporate segment, with a focus on industrial catering and gastronomic experiences for employees, as part of engagement and employer branding strategies. At the same time, it will continue to expand the Piua brand and the ready meal product portfolio, targeting partnerships with hypermarket chains and delivery networks. Estimates for this year target a 20% growth, up to 4 million euros.

Maidan’s client portfolio includes multinational companies as well as local clients in IT, banking, pharma, education, and services.

About Maidan

Launched in 2017, at Moșia Corbeanca, as an informal space for events, Maidan gradually became an urban brand that combines culinary experiences with the flexibility and energy of authentic gatherings. Today, it offers integrated catering solutions and develops its own gastronomic portfolio, supporting expansion into retail and HoReCa.

