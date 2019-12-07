Project: Romanians will be able to request passport, driver’s license online

The Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI) will set up a center for electronic services that would allow citizens to apply for an identification card, passport or driver’s license online, minister Carmen Dan announced.

“With this project we aim to reduce the resolution time for the citizens’ requests and improve the communication between MAI and the citizens, these being aspects we think are absolutely needed in the evolution of our institutions and the modernization of the Romanian state,” minister Dan said, quoted by Agerpres.

The project, worth RON 90 million (EUR 18.9 million), would also allow citizens to receive their legal records or the history of their traffic sanctions. Furthermore, the paperwork needed for the enrollment at MAI schools or at the Police Academy, the documents needed to receive certain MAI approvals, or the paperwork for certain construction works will be sent online. The citizens will also be able to pay the taxes for the issuing of several documents online and download various forms.

“Besides, because we are speaking of an IT platform, we will develop the option of checking online the stage of the various requests filed by the citizens. This means we will manage to lower the costs with the office supplies or those generated by filing, transporting or archiving documents. We need to mention that the project that we are launching today amounts to RON 90 million and it is 80% financed from non-refundable EU funds, with the rest being the contribution from the state budget,” Dan said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

