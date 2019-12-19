MagicRoofs: Romanian NGO builds homes for families of children with oncology illnesses

The MagiCAMP Association, founded by former health minister Vlad Voiculescu and journalist Melania Medeleanu, has recently launched the project MagicRoofs, under which it builds homes for families whose children have oncology illnesses.

The project targets those who undergo the traumatic experience of an oncology illness and are in need of decent living conditions, Vlad Voiculescu explained, quoted by Wall-street.ro.

The idea of the project emerged from the work and feedback of the MagiCAMP Association volunteers throughout the country.

“Hearing the stories of last year we decided we needed to do something about how the people confronting the illness live,” Voiculescu explained.

The construction works on the first house in the project started this fall in Piatra Neamt, in northeastern Romania. The beneficiary is a single-parent family: a father raising his three daughters after their mother died of cancer.

The works kicked off in a partnership with the Technical Construction University in Bucharest, whose students help with the works. The house will be finished around Christmas, and the family will be able to move in in January of next year.

The NGO plans to build 10 such homes in 2020, with the works set to start this summer, Voiculescu told Wall-street.ro.

All the houses will be built according to a modular model, on a wooden structure, which will allow various changes, according to the needs of the families. Namely, the number of bedrooms can be changed depending on the number of family members.

The cost of a house can reach EUR 40,000 – EUR 50,000 and is partly covered by in-kind donations. The rest needs to be covered from donations.

(Photo: MagiCamp Facebook Page)

