Events

Classical music: Magical Summer International Festival returns to Bucharest Athenaeum in July-August

25 June 2025

The "Vară Magică" (Magical Summer) International Festival returns to the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest with eight evenings of classical music, taking place from July 2 to August 13 every Wednesday.

Now in its 14th edition, the festival continues its artistic direction in 2025 with the theme "Masters and Masterpieces," meant to signal a musical journey centered around great composers and leading performers of the Romanian and international classical scene.

The opening takes place on Wednesday, July 2, with "Mozart Forever," an all-Mozart concert featuring the Royal Camerata Orchestra, conductor Constantin Grigore, and clarinet soloist Petru Pane. Works such as The Marriage of Figaro will reflect Mozart's mastery for the eager audience. The Clarinet Concerto in A major, K. 622, written as a tribute to a close friendship with clarinetist Anton Stadler, will add emotional depth. Concluding the evening is Symphony No. 41, "Jupiter," Mozart's final and one of his most impressive symphonies.

Mozart is followed by complete Beethoven piano concertos on July 23 and 24, with Andrei Licareţ both as soloist and conductor. 

Renowned Romanian violinist Alexandru Tomescu will appear in the festival twice, on July 9 and August 6, performing alongside the Youth Orchestra of the Republic of Moldova in a Beethoven program, and later with guitarist Dragoş Ilie in a Paganini Recital. 

A special evening is also set for July 16, when the Chamber Ensemble of the "George Enescu" Philharmonic presents the "Invitation to the Waltz" concert. The festival concludes on August 13 with an anniversary concert marking 50 years of violinist Liviu Prunaru's career, accompanied by the Radio Chamber Orchestra.

Beethoven returns to the forefront on July 23-24 with another set of concerts, followed by the "Musical Jewels" concert on July 30, featuring Kamerata Kronstadt, conducted by Cristian Oroşanu, and pianist Constantin Sandu. August 6 offers the audience the "Paganini Magic" concert.

"Every summer, we strive to bring more than music to the Athenaeum stage; we aim to create unique encounters and authentic emotions that stay alive in our hearts. This year's edition, 'Masters and Masterpieces,' celebrates visionary artists and timeless works that profoundly touch the soul. Each festival evening is designed to be a memorable experience, one that not only enriches but also brings us closer, leaving a lasting impression, just like quality music," said Dorin Ioniţă, founder of the festival, cited by News.ro.

Tickets and subscriptions are available online at Bilete.ro and the ticket office at the Romanian Athenaeum.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lanto Vara Magica on Facebook)

