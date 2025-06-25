EUROPAfest 2025 brings Japanese and Norwegian jazz to Bucharest in July

EUROPAfest 2025 will bring a special jazz experience to Bucharest this summer, transforming the Royal Palace into a stage for international artists between July 4 and 13. The festival opens with a series of concerts that highlight jazz traditions from around the world, with a particular focus on artists from Japan and Norway.

The Opening Gala Concert, scheduled for July 4, will feature performers from Italy, Israel, Norway, Japan, the United States, and Hungary. The event will take place in the Auditorium Hall of the Royal Palace and will serve as a preview of the festival's eclectic program.

On July 5, the spotlight turns to Japanese jazz. Rarely performed live in Romania, this genre is known for its subtlety, emotion, and technical mastery. Japanese artists will deliver a unique performance that fuses tradition with innovation in a poetic and immersive musical experience, the organizers said.

The Norwegian Jazz Night on July 8 will showcase the clarity and emotional depth of Scandinavian jazz. Renowned for its freeform elegance and expressive sound, Norwegian jazz will be presented in a concert designed "to resonate both intellectually and emotionally" with the audience.

Held under the High Patronage of Her Majesty Margareta and His Royal Highness Prince Radu since 2005, the festival has been recognized as one of Europe's Finest Festivals (EFFE) since 2015.

EUROPAfest 2025 is co-financed by the Ministry of Culture. Tickets are available online at iabilet.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)