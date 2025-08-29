Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry condemns Russia’s strike on Kyiv

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) condemned the recent major airstrike on Kyiv carried out by Russia, calling it “yet another blatant proof of Russia's total contempt for international efforts for peace.”

The strike killed at least 23 people, including four children, and wounded dozen others, according to reports by the BBC. It caused significant material damage, including to the buildings hosting the EU Delegation (EUDEL) and the British Council.

"These attacks add to a long list of war crimes committed by Russia against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," MAE said in a Facebook post.

All efforts must be made to hold all perpetrators accountable, MAE said. "Romania stands in solidarity with Ukraine and its legitimate struggle to defend its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Our thoughts go out to the victims of the attack and their families, as well as to the staff of EUDEL and the British Council," the statement reads.

Leaders across Europe have condemned the recent attack, which targeted more than 20 locations in Kyiv, according to the local authorities. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said “Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table” and “to continue killing instead of ending the war.”

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

