Bucharest events: Cristian Măcelaru to conduct Romanian Youth Orchestra in February concert

Cristian Măcelaru, the music director of the Orchestre National de France and chief conductor of the WDR Sinfonieorchester, is to conduct the Romanian Youth Orchestra in a concert scheduled for February 26 at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest.

French violinist of Romanian origin Sarah Nemţanu will be the soloist.

The program includes Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35 and Shostakovich's Symphony No. 10 in E minor, Op. 93.

The dress rehearsal, starting at 12:00, is open to the public and is included in the educational program 'Clasic e fantastic.'

"Any encounter with the Romanian Youth Orchestra is a joy to me. The energy and enthusiasm they bring to every rehearsal or concert are truly overwhelming. And this energy brings to life the score we perform," Măcelaru said.

This will be Măcelaru's first concert in the country since he has been nominated to take over as artistic director of the George Enescu Festival.

(Photo by Adriane White, courtesy of Enescu Festival)

