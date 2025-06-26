New subway line connecting Bragadiru and Voluntari gets green light in Bucharest

Bucharest's General Council (CGMB) approved on Wednesday, June 25, the partnership agreement for the development of subway line M7, a major public infrastructure project aimed at connecting Bragadiru to Voluntari. The agreement brings together Bucharest’s District 5 and District 2 City Halls, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the subway operator Metrorex, and the Ilfov County Council.

According to District 5 mayor Vlad Popescu Piedone, the CGMB decision marks the start of the new subway line M7, which will include 15 stations across a 13-kilometer stretch.

The mayor also said the project will help reduce pollution, ease road traffic congestion, lower accident rates, and improve public health.

District 5 City Hall, acting as project leader, will initiate the funding request under the 2021–2027 Transport Programme to conduct the feasibility study for the Bragadiru–Voluntari subway segment.

The new line is part of the Bucharest–Ilfov Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan and aligns with the 2016–2030 underground transport development strategy.

Once completed, M7 will link the southwestern and northeastern areas of the capital, passing through key densely populated neighborhoods such as Rahova, Unirii Square, Calea Moșilor, Colentina, and Voluntari.

(Photo source: Iulian Dragomir/Dreamstime.com)