Romania to buy 12 subway trains for new line linking Bucharest to Otopeni airport

The Romanian government approved the purchase of 12 electric subway trains during the meeting on Wednesday, April 30, in a project valued at RON 1 billion (RON 200.9 million).

“The trains will be introduced on Subway Line 4, Gara de Nord–Străulești, and then on the future Line 6, 1 Mai–Otopeni," Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said at the beginning of the government meeting.

Metrorex had previously estimated that it will launch the tender in the second half of 2025.

The new trains will replace the 40-year-old IVA sets currently operating on subway Line M4. The replacement is needed, as the IVA-type trains have exceeded their normal operational lifespan, which is 18 years for rolling stock.

In addition, the automation and traffic control system for subway Line 4 is not compatible with the rest of the subway network. It will be replaced simultaneously with the construction of Line 6, 1 Mai – Tokyo – Henri Coandă Airport, which will benefit from a modern system.

Taking into account that the two lines will operate together, with a common segment between the Gara de Nord and 1 Mai stations, it is necessary to harmonize and make the systems compatible, according to the government.

The RON 1 billion purchase will be financed from funds allocated to Romania through the Modernization Fund, allocations from the state budget, through the budget of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, as well as other legally established sources.

For comparison, the 13 Alstom trains purchased for Line M5 cost RON 500 million, according to Economedia.

The commissioning of the new Line M6 Otopeni is estimated for the year 2028. It is one of Romania’s most significant infrastructure projects, with a total value of RON 7.8 billion (excluding VAT). The full route will stretch over 14.2 kilometers and include 12 stations between 1 Mai and Otopeni Airport. The government estimates that the new trains will be delivered in four years.

The prime minister was present earlier this month when the drilling for the new line began and noted that "every modern European capital should have a direct subway connection to its main airport."

