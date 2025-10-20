Romanian startup .lumen gets EUR 11 million grant to develop autonomous delivery robots together with partners

Cluj-Napoca-based deep-tech startup .lumen, best known for its AI-powered glasses for the visually impaired, has secured a EUR 11 million grant to develop a new generation of humanoid and quadruped robots for urban delivery.

The project, called PABLO – Autonomous Robots for Urban Delivery, is funded under the EU’s Intelligent Growth, Digitalization, and Financial Instruments Program 2021–2027.

It will be developed by a consortium led by .lumen, alongside the Institute of Solid Mechanics of the Romanian Academy (IMSAR), BreadCrumbs Interactive (fleet management software), and Linnify (responsible for the development of the delivery app).

Together, the teams are developing robots “designed to navigate autonomously on sidewalks and through crowded areas, offering a sustainable, efficient alternative to traditional delivery fleets,” the company explained.

The goal of the project is to develop robots that can reduce delivery costs and times, minimize environmental impact, and meet the growing demand for fast, flexible, and sustainable services. Expected outcomes include a complete software and hardware system for autonomous robots, the creation of three new R&D positions, a family of national and international patents, and copyright protection for AI-based pedestrian navigation software.

“We’ve proven that PAD AI technology can help visually impaired individuals move independently. Now, we’re extending it to reimagine how goods move in cities. Imagine humanoid and quadruped robots walking on sidewalks, delivering your food or groceries,” Cornel Amariei, CEO and founder of .lumen, said.

“The PABLO project reflects our mission to turn fundamental research into real technological applications, through close collaboration between academia and industry. This synergy is an essential step in strengthening Romania’s ability to develop intelligent, sustainable, and competitive systems at a European level in robotics and autonomous mobility,” Alexandru Gal, researcher at IMSAR, said.

The project runs until September 15, 2028.

.lumen is a Romanian research startup developing Pedestrian Autonomous Driving (PAD AI), a technology first showcased through the .lumen Glasses for the Blind. Founded by Cornel Amariei, the company creates AI-powered mobility solutions that restore independence to the visually impaired and now, autonomy to urban logistics.

The Institute of Solid Mechanics of the Romanian Academy (IMSAR) is a research institution specializing in robotics, mechatronics, and artificial intelligence.

BreadCrumbs Interactive is a Cluj-Napoca-based technology company specializing in custom software solutions. Within the PABLO project, the company is developing a cloud-based system for managing fleets of humanoid and quadruped robots, integrating real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and reporting.

Linnify is a global technology partner that accelerates digital initiatives through custom software and AI-driven solutions. Within the project, Linnify is building the client interface that enables order placement, interaction with delivery robots, and user feedback.

(Photo: the company)

