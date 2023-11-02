Energy

Lukoil’s Romanian refinery suspends operations for overhaul

02 November 2023

Russian group Lukoil announced that its Romanian refinery Petrotel Lukoil will be shut down for a month for a technical overhaul.

Petrotel officials assured that it has built up sufficient reserves of petroleum products to ensure consumer demand for the period of the repair works, Profit.ro reported.

The refinery officially used non-Russian oil since the end of last year. Petrotel has found alternative fuel supplies, and its petrol stations will not be affected by a ban on Russian imports, former energy minister Virgil Popescu said last December.

Notably, the larger refinery operated by Lukoil in Bulgaria relies on Russian oil, for which the group obtained derogation from the European Commission in the context of the Russian oil ban. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Petrorel.lukoil.com)

1

