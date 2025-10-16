Energy

Lukoil refinery in Romania shuts down for 45-day maintenance overhaul

16 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Petrotel Lukoil refinery in Ploiești, in Romania’s Prahova county, will shut down completely for 45 days for a scheduled general overhaul, the company announced on Thursday, October 16. The maintenance work will take place between October 17 and November 30 and will cover both technological installations and auxiliary units, Agerpres reported.

According to a statement posted on the refinery’s official Facebook page, the full shutdown is necessary to allow safe access to major equipment, conduct detailed technical inspections, and carry out mandatory repairs and testing. 

Refinery representatives stated that the overhaul aims to reduce operational risks, enhance energy efficiency, and ensure compliance with environmental and industrial safety standards.

“The total duration of the maintenance is estimated at around 45 days, depending on the complexity of the interventions and the results of on-site inspections,” the statement said.

The company warned residents that stronger noise levels may occur during the shutdown and restart phases. In addition, residents near the refinery’s perimeter may notice petroleum odors, although the company stated that these would remain within legal limits.

Normal operations will resume after the completion of all technological tests and safety checks.

Petrotel Lukoil refinery has an annual processing capacity of around 2.5 million tonnes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Rafinaria Petrotel-Lukoil)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Lukoil refinery in Romania shuts down for 45-day maintenance overhaul

16 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Petrotel Lukoil refinery in Ploiești, in Romania’s Prahova county, will shut down completely for 45 days for a scheduled general overhaul, the company announced on Thursday, October 16. The maintenance work will take place between October 17 and November 30 and will cover both technological installations and auxiliary units, Agerpres reported.

According to a statement posted on the refinery’s official Facebook page, the full shutdown is necessary to allow safe access to major equipment, conduct detailed technical inspections, and carry out mandatory repairs and testing. 

Refinery representatives stated that the overhaul aims to reduce operational risks, enhance energy efficiency, and ensure compliance with environmental and industrial safety standards.

“The total duration of the maintenance is estimated at around 45 days, depending on the complexity of the interventions and the results of on-site inspections,” the statement said.

The company warned residents that stronger noise levels may occur during the shutdown and restart phases. In addition, residents near the refinery’s perimeter may notice petroleum odors, although the company stated that these would remain within legal limits.

Normal operations will resume after the completion of all technological tests and safety checks.

Petrotel Lukoil refinery has an annual processing capacity of around 2.5 million tonnes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Rafinaria Petrotel-Lukoil)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 October 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right politician Călin Georgescu accuses president Nicușor Dan of pressuring judges
16 October 2025
Politics
Romanian Parliament passes private pensions law limiting disbursements
16 October 2025
Business
German power tool manufacturer STIHL inaugurates EUR 125 mln factory in western Romania
16 October 2025
Macro
Romania’s industrial output plunges 3.3% y/y to new record low in August
16 October 2025
Justice
Former consumer protection chief Cristian Popescu-Piedone indicted for allegedly warning hotel of inspection
15 October 2025
Events
Western Romania: Artifacts from Italian museums in Timișoara exhibition on Pompeii
15 October 2025
Events
Oprah Winfrey to headline major business summit in Bucharest in 2026
15 October 2025
Justice
Romanian inmate hacks into prison IT system, modifies sentences for others