Lukoil refinery in Romania shuts down for 45-day maintenance overhaul

The Petrotel Lukoil refinery in Ploiești, in Romania’s Prahova county, will shut down completely for 45 days for a scheduled general overhaul, the company announced on Thursday, October 16. The maintenance work will take place between October 17 and November 30 and will cover both technological installations and auxiliary units, Agerpres reported.

According to a statement posted on the refinery’s official Facebook page, the full shutdown is necessary to allow safe access to major equipment, conduct detailed technical inspections, and carry out mandatory repairs and testing.

Refinery representatives stated that the overhaul aims to reduce operational risks, enhance energy efficiency, and ensure compliance with environmental and industrial safety standards.

“The total duration of the maintenance is estimated at around 45 days, depending on the complexity of the interventions and the results of on-site inspections,” the statement said.

The company warned residents that stronger noise levels may occur during the shutdown and restart phases. In addition, residents near the refinery’s perimeter may notice petroleum odors, although the company stated that these would remain within legal limits.

Normal operations will resume after the completion of all technological tests and safety checks.

Petrotel Lukoil refinery has an annual processing capacity of around 2.5 million tonnes.

(Photo source: Facebook/Rafinaria Petrotel-Lukoil)