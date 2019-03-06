Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 06/03/2019 - 10:40
Romanian Lottery’s big prize won for second time in less than a month
03 June 2019
The big prize of the Romanian Lottery’s 6/49 game was won once again on Sunday, June 2, less than a month after another lucky Romanian won it on May 12.

At the June 2 6/49 draw, a lucky lottery player won the category I big prize worth RON 2.89 million (some EUR 610,000). The winning ticket was played at an agency in Tecuci, in Galati county, and cost only RON 8.5, the Romanian Lottery announced.

This is the second time this year when the big lottery prize is won in Romania, and it happens less than a month after another lucky player won the big prize of EUR 4.7 million on May 12.

Under the Lottery Organization and Administration Regulations, the winner has 90 days from the date of the draw to claim the prize.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Loteria Romana)

Get in Touch with Us