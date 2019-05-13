Romanian wins big lottery prize of EUR 4.7 mln

A lucky Romanian has won the big prize worth EUR 4.7 million of the 6/49 lottery game, with a ticket bought from a lottery office in Galati, a city in Eastern Romania.

In addition to the category I prize, the winner of the lucky ticket also won 18 category II winnings, 45 winnings of the third category and 20 winnings of the fourth category, which slightly increased the total value of the win.

This is the first time this year when the big lottery prize is won in Romania. Previously, a Romanian won some EUR 3.6 million in early December 2018.

Local Mediafax reported that the lucky Romanian who won the big lottery prize of EUR 4.7 million bought the ticket last week from a lottery office in Piata Energiei in Galati. This office attracted the locals’ attention because at least four other big lottery prizes were won there over the years. In the last 20 years, five residents of Galati won big prizes of between EUR 500,000 and EUR 11 million.

(Photo source: Facebook/Loteria Romana)