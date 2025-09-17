LONGi and Enexus consolidate partnership with 300 MW module supply for Romanian PV projects

News from Companies

LONGi Solar Technology, a global leader in solar photovoltaic (PV) products and solutions, today proudly announced a significant strategic partnership with Enexus, a dynamic and investor focused EPC company specializing in the rapid execution of mid to large-scale PV projects. This landmark collaboration will see LONGi supply 300 MW of its high-efficiency Hi-MO 7 series modules to Enexus for a portfolio of ground-mounted PV plants across Romania, marking a pivotal moment in accelerating the nation's clean energy transition.

The partnership encompasses the delivery and installation of 488,000 LONGi Hi-MO 7 modules, renowned for their advanced HPDC cell technology, high bifaciality, and excellent power temperature coefficient, ensuring superior energy yield and long-term performance. These modules will be deployed across a wide and varied geographic area, supporting a significant portion of Enexus' EPC projects slated for 2025 in both southern and northwestern Romania.

"This is more than just a supply agreement; it’s a strategic alliance that will directly accelerate Romania's energy transition goals," said Liam Tang, General Manager Eastern Europe of LONGi. "The synergy between LONGi's advanced technology and Enexus’s market expertise and execution speed is a powerful combination. We are not just supplying modules; we are contributing to the creation of a more resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure for the future of Romania."

“The strategic alliance with Enexus is a testament to LONGi’s commitment to supporting Romania’s transition to renewable energy. One of the leading EPC leaders in the region, Enexus shares our vision for a sustainable future, demonstrating an agile and future-oriented approach to project execution. By providing our high-quality and efficient Hi-MO 7 series modules, we are not just delivering a product but laying the foundation for a resilient and cost-effective energy ecosystem. We are confident that by combining our innovative solar solutions with Enexus’ proven expertise, we will significantly accelerate the implementation of solar projects and contribute to a greener Romania," said Mirel Jarnea, Country Manager LONGi Romania.

Enexus, a company actively contributing to Romania's solar sector since 2021, has a business model built to accelerate investors’ capital growth through bankable, connection-ready PV projects. Enexus can cover the entire value chain of a photovoltaic project journey – from market entry for investors, to financing, building, operating, including storage capabilities and scaling.

"We believe that execution speed must go hand in hand with performance quality. That’s why we choose our partners carefully, and LONGi has consistently proven to be one of the most reliable, innovation-driven suppliers in the global solar industry. The success of Enexus projects depends not only on strong engineering and fast-track development, but also on the high-efficiency components we integrate,” stated Mesut Güler, founder & CEO of Enexus. “As Enexus scales up across Romania and the Black Sea region, strengthening relationships with our suppliers becomes a strategic priority. Our growth is built on trust, both from the investors we serve and the partners we rely on. We’re proud to grow our partnership with LONGi and to continue building solar + storage projects that raise the standard for what’s possible in the Romanian and regional markets”.

This deepened collaboration builds upon a strong foundation. In 2024, LONGi and Enexus successfully co-delivered one of Romania’s first hybrid solar + storage projects in the Gorj region: a 20.4 MW solar plant with a 2.5 MW storage system, which has been successfully grid-connected and operational since July 2024, demonstrating the synergy between the two companies.

Following a remarkable tenfold year-on-year growth in 2024, Enexus continues its rapid expansion. The company entered 2025 with over 350 MW in its development pipeline and aims to increase its total installed capacity to over 600 MW this year. The LONGi partnership is instrumental in enabling Enexus to reach these ambitious targets and reinforces its solid track record of speedy and quality delivery of energy projects. An initial order for the first batch of LONGi panels, totalling 120 MW in capacity, has already been placed at the beginning of the year.

The projects, where Enexus serves as EPC and utilizes LONGi panels, span multiple regions of Romania, offering investors both greater yield reliability and a hedge against potential risks related to unpredictable grid or energy infrastructure constraints, thereby actively contributing to Romania’s energy transition.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established several business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development.

About ENEXUS

Enexus is the swift integrated EPC that enables renewable energy investors to rapidly grow their capital through bankable, connection-ready projects. Established in Romania in 2021, the company builds on the 20 years of international renewable energy and construction experience of its founder, Mesut Güler. With proven global expertise and over 600 MW built and connected to the network, Enexus provides services ranging from renewable energy, investment opportunity assessments to turnkey design and construction, as well as operation and maintenance of photovoltaic projects—maximizing returns through specialized teams and high-performance management. Today, Enexus has projects in Romania, Turkey, Italy, and Ukraine. Starting 2025, the company aims to expand into new emerging markets and gradually become a global leader in renewable energy.

