Loneliness is the main frustration for Romanians after one month of lockdown
22 April 2020
Some 76% of the Romanians polled by IRES on April 17 outlined the need to meet someone close during the lockdown period, nearly twice as many as those who feared financial or medical problems (41% for each option).

On average, 14% of Romanians have been living alone during the period, with the share rising to 25% for those aged 65 years or more, G4media.ro reported.

Fewer Romanians have experienced bigger than usual health problems (14%) or nervousness and arguments with their family (13%) during this period.

A significant share of 17% of the respondents have had the feeling of being abandoned by everybody (20% among respondents over 65).

The people aged between 36 and 50 years have been more concerned about remaining without living resources and have experienced, during this period, in a higher proportion, feelings of annoyance at the decisions of the authorities.

(Photo source: ID 153302626 © Chernetskaya/Dreamstime.com)

1
 

