Lone Fleming and Dacre Stoker among guests of Dracula Film Festival in Brașov

21 October 2024

Danish actress Lone Fleming and author Dacre Stoker, the great grand-nephew of Bram Stoker, are two of the special guests of this year’s Dracula Film Festival in Brașov, central Romania. The event’s 12th edition is scheduled for October 30 - November 3. 

According to the organizers, many international personalities from the world of cinema will be present at the festival, including actors, directors, producers, writers, and graphic artists.

The trophy and the title of Countess Dracula will be presented in Braşov to a true living legend of horror cinema, the Danish actress Lone Fleming, whose career includes more than 60 roles, starting from the 70s and up to the present day. She will receive the trophy on November 2.

Meanwhile, the honorary title of Count Dracula will be given to a master of modern horror, the French filmmaker Xavier Gens, whose global popularity exploded this year thanks to his film with killer sharks that managed to multiply in the waters of the Seine, Under Paris, a captivating eco-satirical thriller produced by Netflix and released, inspired, in the run-up to the Paris Olympics. His supernatural horror inspired by the Tanacu exorcism, The Crucifixion, filmed in Romania with Maia Morgenstern, Andrei Aradits, and Laurentiu Ulici in the cast, will be screened during the festival in Braşov.

Dacre Stoker, the great grand-nephew of Bram Stoker, the famous author of the Romanian classic Dracula, is also a special guest this year. He will be present at the Dracula Film Festival on the evening of Friday, November 1, at Apollonia Modern, with the multimedia presentation Stoker on Stoker, Mysteries behind the scenes of the writing of the novel Dracula.

Moreover, Spanish comic book artist Fernando Dagnino, an exclusive collaborator of DC Comics for famous series such as Superman, Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, or Justice League, will have an exhibition at the Dracula Film Festival.

The 12th Dracula Film Festival will be hosted by Apollonia Modern (former Modern cinema) and Cinema One Laserplex in Brașov. Dracula Fantasy Con, part of the Dracula Film Festival, will take place on the weekend of November 1-3, at Coresi Shopping Resort, Piața cu Copaci area.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)

