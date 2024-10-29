Logicor completes development at 41,500 sqm logistics park in eastern Bucharest

Logicor, a leading owner, manager, and developer of European logistics real estate, has completed the first two buildings in Logicor Bucharest III Pallady Logistics Park. They total a 41,500 sqm area, including 37,000 sqm of state-of-the-art warehouse space, 2,800 sqm of office and social spaces, and 1,700 sqm of mezzanine space.

The newly delivered development is located in the eastern part of the capital city, at the exit to the Sun Highway (Autostrada Soarelui). Tenants include Cărturești, MKS, Editura Trei, Banca Pentru Alimente, Homplex, and Vel Pitar.

Logicor Bucharest III Pallady Logistics Park is BREEAM Very Good certified, and is equipped with efficient and environmental-friendly LED lighting systems, the developer said.

Mihai Diaconescu, director of asset management & development at Logicor Romania, commented: “Logicor Bucharest III Pallady Logistics Park is a Last Mile hub offering more efficient, shorter, faster, and less polluting distribution in Bucharest, the main economic and consumer hub in Romania.”

Including Pallady, Logicor Romania’s portfolio currently comprises more than 320,000 square meters of Class A warehouse space, with tenants such as Fildas-Catena, Dr. MAX, Coca-Cola, DPD, Profi Rom Food, Heineken, and IKEA.

Logicor is headquartered in London and Luxembourg and has teams of people based across Europe. As of 2023, its portfolio of properties spans over 20 million square meters of warehouse space in key transportation hubs and close to major population centers, enabling it to support over 2,000 customers.

(Photo source: Logicor)