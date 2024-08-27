Logicor buys 4.6-hectare plot of land in eastern Bucharest from toy retailer Jumbo

Logicor, a leading owner, manager, and developer of logistics real estate in Europe, bought a 4.6-hectare plot of land from toy retailer Jumbo. The land is located on the Pallady exit towards the A2 motorway, and its acquisition strengthens Logicor’s position in the eastern area, where the developer also owns the first last-mile logistics hub in Bucharest.

Real estate consultancy firm Colliers brokered the deal.

Logicor also owns an 8.2-hectare plot next to the Arabesque materials warehouse in eastern Bucharest.

Including Pallady, Logicor Romania’s portfolio currently comprises more than 300,000 square meters of Class A warehouse space, with tenants such as IKEA, Coca-Cola, DPD, Profi Rom Food, Heineken, and CTDI.

“The eastern part of Bucharest has enormous development potential. We are witnessing a growing interest in urban logistics solutions, and rising rents highlight the need for modern, efficient warehousing. With this investment, we are strengthening our presence within the Bucharest ring road and are committed to meeting the evolving needs of the market,” said Mihai Diaconescu, Asset Management & Development director at Logicor Romania.

Sînziana Oprea, director of Land Agency at Colliers Romania, commented: “The trend for investors to consolidate in areas where they are already established is clear, as is the growing interest in inner-city logistics. The industrial market is expanding rapidly towards the A2 motorway, where companies such as VGP have also acquired land just beyond the ring road.”

According to the Colliers director, the land Logicor acquired from Jumbo already has a PUZ for industrial development, allowing for the construction of up to approximately 25,000 square meters of additional warehouse space.

“Jumbo had owned this land for a long time but had not had the opportunity to develop it. They built their logistics center in Popesti-Leordeni on an 18-hectare plot, which was also brokered by Colliers in 2020 and purchased from Alpha Bank,” Oprea explained.

She also highlighted that more valuable land portfolios are entering the market in this period.

Last year, the volume of land transactions for commercial real estate projects (excluding traditional industrial and warehousing projects) decreased by less than 10% from the 2022 level of EUR 450 million. About 70% of the transacted land volume came from Bucharest and the surrounding areas. As a result, the market continues to perform well above pre-pandemic levels, according to Colliers’ annual report.

Compared to the 2021-2023 period, the Colliers director predicts that the appetite for land purchases looks set to remain a bit more subdued in 2024, but the shift is not dramatic. Actually, several major transactions are currently at an advanced stage and could be finalized later this year, potentially leading to another strong year for the land market by the end of 2024.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Logicor)