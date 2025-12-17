Culture

Literary map: Project showcasing places featured in fiction to expand from Bucharest to Braşov, Iaşi

17 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Harta Literară (The Literary Map), a project highlighting real-world places featured in fiction works, will expand next year from Bucharest to Braşov and Iaşi after receiving funding from Romania's National Culture Fund (AFCN).

Bucharest was the first city covered by the map, with more than 300 documented places, and 600 highlighted connections to classic and contemporary works or landmark moments in the history of Romanian literature.

The project will expand to the two cities using the model validated in Bucharest, namely documenting and integrating literary places on the platform, developing institutional, cultural, and educational partnerships, and organizing events such as literary tours, meetings with authors, and other activities.

Depending on available resources, the project aims to expand to other cities as well and achieve national coverage in the medium term, the initiators said. 

The map is built on four complementary axes: cultural, educational, tourist, and urban. They are meant to connect Romanian literature to the city's space, offer alternative learning tools, and propose ways to explore the city through literary tours.

"We were overwhelmed by the enthusiastic welcome from the public, but also the interest from authors, cultural institutions, and the media. Harta Literară reached schools, museums, universities, libraries, bookstores, cafes, artistic venues, and relevant media outlets," Cristina Foarfa, project manager at Harta Literară, said.

So far, the project gathered more than 400 participants for the events it organized and has recorded over 15,000 active users on the platform.

(Photo from one of the tours by Mihai Eremia, courtesy of Harta Literară)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Culture

Literary map: Project showcasing places featured in fiction to expand from Bucharest to Braşov, Iaşi

17 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Harta Literară (The Literary Map), a project highlighting real-world places featured in fiction works, will expand next year from Bucharest to Braşov and Iaşi after receiving funding from Romania's National Culture Fund (AFCN).

Bucharest was the first city covered by the map, with more than 300 documented places, and 600 highlighted connections to classic and contemporary works or landmark moments in the history of Romanian literature.

The project will expand to the two cities using the model validated in Bucharest, namely documenting and integrating literary places on the platform, developing institutional, cultural, and educational partnerships, and organizing events such as literary tours, meetings with authors, and other activities.

Depending on available resources, the project aims to expand to other cities as well and achieve national coverage in the medium term, the initiators said. 

The map is built on four complementary axes: cultural, educational, tourist, and urban. They are meant to connect Romanian literature to the city's space, offer alternative learning tools, and propose ways to explore the city through literary tours.

"We were overwhelmed by the enthusiastic welcome from the public, but also the interest from authors, cultural institutions, and the media. Harta Literară reached schools, museums, universities, libraries, bookstores, cafes, artistic venues, and relevant media outlets," Cristina Foarfa, project manager at Harta Literară, said.

So far, the project gathered more than 400 participants for the events it organized and has recorded over 15,000 active users on the platform.

(Photo from one of the tours by Mihai Eremia, courtesy of Harta Literară)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 December 2025
Transport
Southwestern Romania: Craiova International Airport inaugurates new passenger terminal
17 December 2025
Energy
Romania to be connected to Western Europe’s power grid
17 December 2025
Tech
Romanian-founded data and AI giant Databricks announces new USD 4 bln funding, increased valuation
17 December 2025
Justice
Romania strengthens ties with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation
17 December 2025
Romanians abroad
RePatriot survey: 40% of Romanians abroad want to invest in Romania
17 December 2025
Defense
Romania to pay USD 600 mln to Lockheed Martin for training F-16 pilots
17 December 2025
Justice
Former Social Democrat transport minister detained in bribery complicity probe in Romania
17 December 2025
Environment
Romania plans 380 hectares of forest shelterbelts as desertification advances in the south, minister says