Train link between Bucharest train station and airport, ready by 2020

The Henri Coanda International Airport will surely be connected to Bucharest’s main train station Gara de Nord by train by 2020, when Bucharest hosts several matches of the European Football Championship – EURO 2020, said transport minister Lucian Sova.

However, the subway line to the airport won’t be finalized by then, Sova added.

“We will surely have the train, the subway – probably not,” Sova said in a press conference, Mediafax reported.

He added that he urged the railways company CFR to expedite the completion of the railway line to the airport, which requires an overpass over the DN1 national road. UEFA has asked Romania to provide adequate transport infrastructure for the Euro 2020 matches.

