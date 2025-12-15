A Linden Tree on the Move: Sustainability in Action at the British School of Bucharest

Partner Content

This autumn, a mature linden tree on the campus of the British School of Bucharest (BSB) was relocated to a new position within the school grounds to make space for the development of new sports facilities. The operation, supervised by two UK specialists from Ruskins Trees & Soil Biology Ltd, represents the first such relocation for a tree of this size completed in Romania.

Planning and Precision

The decision to relocate the tree, rather than remove it, required detailed preparation and technical coordination. Over several weeks, the soil was examined and stabilised and the roots were prepared for safe transfer. The tree canopy itself was pruned to reduce wind loading and water stress, preparing it for the transplant and recovery years to come.



The specialists from Ruskins Trees & Soil Biology Ltd applied a non-invasive technique to protect the root system. The soil surrounding the roots was cut gradually and shaped into a compact root-ball, avoiding the use of heavy machinery. This method preserves the tree’s structure and supports its adaptation to new soil conditions.

“The careful handling of the plant is the most challenging part. Each tree is different and you only discover what you are dealing with once you start digging. It requires engineering decisions on the spot and constant adjustments to protect the roots and maintain the tree’s stability throughout the process,” said Keith Morley, Managing Director at Ruskins Trees & Soil Biology Ltd (UK).

The tree itself, together with its root-ball, weighed an estimated 35-45 Tonnes. To ensure the biological system is moved gently, it was pulled across approximately 50 meters by a 300kg chain using steel pipes as rollers to reduce friction and a carefully engineered steel raft to support the system yet sustain the enormous forces required to move such a heavy system. The science and maths here range from GCSE to A-level, allowing students to see directly how what they learn is applied in the real world.



Once in the final position, the area around the tree was backfilled respecting the soil layers but also utilising the same topsoil from the original spot the tree grew in to ensure compatible microbiology, maximising recovery.

Sustainability in Practice

The relocation provided students with a direct example of sustainability in action. It showed how planning, research and collaboration can reduce environmental impact and balance development with preservation.

“This tree has been sequestering carbon since it first started to grow. If we cut it down and chop it for firewood or chip it, we release that carbon back into the atmosphere and we lose all the future carbon it would have captured. To plant a new tree in its place means losing around 35 years of carbon capture, so we have to understand we cannot keep cutting trees down when many of them can be saved,” Morley explained.

The initiative forms part of BSB’s wider environmental strategy, guided by the 6 R’s of Sustainability – Rethink, Recycle, Refuse, Repurpose, Reuse and Reduce. The school applies these principles through projects focused on waste management, energy efficiency and biodiversity across its green campus.

Education with Perspective

The British School of Bucharest combines academic excellence with a focus on personal development and social awareness. Recognised by the Independent Schools Inspectorate as ‘Excellent’ in all areas, BSB follows the National Curriculum for England and complements it with a co-curricular programme that develops independence, creativity and critical thinking.



The relocation of the linden tree reflects this broader educational philosophy, connecting knowledge with real-world understanding. It demonstrates how informed decisions can produce tangible, long-term outcomes and how students benefit from seeing such projects take shape within their own community.

“Demonstrating that with the physics and science we teach in school one can make a monumental change. This shows students that big things and big changes are not far out of their grasp. What’s really cool is that instead of ‘Sally had ten apples hanging from a rope, calculate the tension in the rope’ now students can receive mock-exam questions like ‘Keith had a tree being pulled by a chain, calculate the tension in the chain’. I think it’s amazing that we can integrate local feats into class this way and hope we can do more of this in the future,” said Tudor Atanasiu, Head of Innovation and Technology at the British School of Bucharest.

At BSB, Concern for the Planet is one of four guiding mottos, alongside Concern for Others, Concern for Eco-Education and Concern for Well-Being. These principles are reflected in learning, daily life and school culture, encouraging students to act responsibly and with awareness.

Continuity and Commitment

Now replanted, the linden tree remains an integral part of the school’s landscape. Its relocation illustrates how progress and environmental care can advance together through expertise and thoughtful planning. The success of the operation will be confirmed over the next five years, during which the tree will go through an adaptation period and receive specific care from BSB’s dedicated maintenance team.



The British School of Bucharest educates more than 700 students aged 2 to 18 from over 65 nationalities. Its campus in Pipera offers an environment that supports learning, collaboration and reflection, preparing young people to contribute with purpose to a changing world.



Visit www.britishschool.ro to learn more about the school’s educational approach and sustainability initiatives.



--

*This is partner content.