Retailer Lidl sends young Romanians to study in Germany

Lidl Romania, one of the biggest retailers on the local market, launched a new edition of its program Lidl Duales Studium, offering young high school graduates in Romania the chance to study in Germany and get paid for it.

The candidates must have graduated high school and must speak German.

The program has a duration of three years, during which Lidl provides the accommodation in Germany and pays the selected candidates a sum of up to EUR 1,800 for six months a year. The Romanian students are trained at the Heilbronn Commerce Faculty and participate in internship programs for management in retail.

This is an international program that Lidl has in all of the countries where it operates. The students who complete this program get an international diploma and have the possibility to start as head of sales within the Lidl network, which means that they will coordinate several Lidl stores.

