Lidl opens technology center in Bucharest

German supermarket chain Lidl will open an IT excellence center in Bucharest called Lidl Digital, which will work on developing the group’s digital platforms, the company announced on Monday, February 19.

Lidl aims to become a global leader for online discounters using innovative solutions that will be developed in Romania.

The German group has chosen Bucharest for opening this center as it is an important European hub for IT know-how, according to a press release. Lidl Digital plans to hire over 100 software architects, developers and consultants specialized in SAP, Hybris and Java.

“Lidl Digital positions itself as a top technology hub in Romania, given the complex projects and the role it plays in Lidl’s global digitization strategy. I’m very proud that in Romania we will have the second biggest Lidl Digital hub after Germany, where the company has been developing digital platforms for over ten years,” said Frank Wagner, President of Lidl Romania’s management board.

The Lidl Digital center in Bucharest will start operations in March. The recruiting campaign is in full swing. Besides the salary and benefits packages, the company also offers sabbaticals and personal development vacation.

Retailer Lidl sends young Romanians to study in Germany

[email protected]