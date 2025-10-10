CarteTeca 2025: RON 250,000 for 50 school libraries. Libris and Save the Children Romania open registrations for the 7th edition

News from Companies

Libris and Save the Children Romania announce the launch of the seventh edition of the CarteTeca program, through which 50 school libraries across the country will be equipped with new books, supported by a total investment of RON 250,000. Registrations for this year’s edition open today, on the platform libris.ro/carteteca .

To date, the project has brought together 1,665 participating schools, of which 287 have been awarded, totaling over RON 1.1 million invested in library development and more than 35,000 books donated.

Launched in 2019 and organized annually without interruption, CarteTeca remains one of the most consistent private programs in Romania dedicated to education through reading. Its goal is to reduce the gap between urban and rural schools by offering students access to modern educational resources.

Through its successive editions, the program has reached tens of thousands of students nationwide, transforming school libraries into more accessible, modern, and relevant learning spaces for new generations.

“Every year, we see how wide the disparities remain between urban and rural schools — not only in terms of infrastructure, but also access to educational resources. For many children, the school library is their only real contact with reading and the world of books. Through CarteTeca, we aim to transform these spaces into vibrant, relevant, and inviting places where students can discover stories that awaken their imagination, curiosity, and confidence in their own potential.

We believe that investments in education should not only be measured in figures but in the opportunities they create for future generations. Each book that reaches a school is one more chance for a child to find their voice, to dream bigger, and to build strong foundations for the future,” said Loredana Tudor, Marketing Director at Libris.ro.

The 2025 edition maintains the established structure: public educational institutions, from kindergartens to high schools, can register between October 9–19, by completing an online form on libris.ro/carteteca. Winners will be selected based on the real needs of each school and their plans to promote reading, with the distribution of books set to begin early next year.

“Many school libraries still operate with outdated or incomplete collections, often unchanged for decades. The books are worn out or no longer relevant to students’ interests, while families in rural areas rarely have the means to purchase new ones. For many children, the school library remains their only window to reading. In this context, modernizing these spaces is no longer optional, it is a direct investment in education and in the real chances children have for development,” added Loredana Tudor.

“Knowledge is what makes people strong. Ensuring access to books for all children means giving them the power to grow, to discover their interests and talents, and to understand the world around them, especially in such a complex social context,” said Gabriela Alexandrescu, Executive President of Save the Children Romania.

“Harry Potter” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”, the most requested titles in school libraries

Data from previous editions show a clear shift in children’s and teenagers’ reading preferences. Romanian students increasingly choose contemporary, relatable books: Harry Potter (J.K. Rowling) and Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Jeff Kinney) remain among the most requested titles, alongside Romanian contemporary authors such as Alec Blenche, Alex Donovici, and Ioana Chicet-Macoveiciuc. Interest also continues to grow for fantasy literature, graphic novels, and books on emotional intelligence or personal development, reflecting a generation that seeks stories mirroring their own realities.

Libris and Save the Children, a long-term partnership supporting education

The CarteTeca program, developed by Libris in partnership with Save the Children Romania, stands as an example of a private collaboration delivering measurable community results. Through consistency and direct involvement, the initiative helps modernize school libraries and sustain children’s interest in reading in a sustainable way.

A message from the students of Perișani Secondary School (Vâlcea County) best captures the project’s impact:

“Thanks to the new books received through CarteTeca, our school now has fewer students failing Romanian language and many who have improved thanks to the heroes discovered in this year’s readings! Our library register now fills six large pages with the names of young readers from 2nd to 8th grade! Each student found at least one emotional or captivating book that also helped cover the curriculum for the National Evaluation. Without Libris, we wouldn’t have managed. Thank you for supporting education in Romania and investing in rural libraries, where buying books is rarely a family priority.”

Over its seven editions, CarteTeca has become an integral part of Libris’ strategy to support education through reading. The online bookstore, one of the leading players in Romania’s book market, has taken on the role of a bridge between readers, schools, and communities, building a model of cultural responsibility with tangible results.

Through every edition, the program demonstrates how reading can balance educational access and open new perspectives for generations of students who might otherwise have limited opportunities. For many communities, CarteTeca remains one of the few initiatives renewing school book collections and restoring libraries to their essential role — as living, open, and formative spaces.

About Libris

A 100% Romanian business, Libris entered the book market in 1991 with the Șt. O. Iosif bookstore in Brașov. In 2009, Libris.ro was launched, becoming a national reference in the online book retail sector over its 16 years of activity.

Throughout this time, Libris has actively promoted reading through numerous campaigns and initiatives. Since 2019, CarteTeca has been at the core of this mission — encouraging children and teenagers to discover the joy of reading by providing school libraries with new, engaging titles. Each year, dozens of libraries receive books selected both from students’ favorite contemporary titles and essential works from the school curriculum, helping young readers rediscover the pleasure of learning through modern, colorful, and inspiring stories.

