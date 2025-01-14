Libris.ro: What Romanians read in 2024. The map of Romania in books read. How TikTok revived classic literature: "White Nights" by Dostoevsky, the unexpected bestseller of Generation Z

News from Companies

21% more books ordered in 2024

F.M. Dostoevsky - the most appreciated author

Ioana Chicet-Macoveiciuc - the best-selling Romanian author

Ilfov, Bucharest, and Brașov - the highest number of orders per capita

Brașov - 35% more books sold

135 RON - the average order value nationwide; 240 RON - the average order value internationally

The classic novel "The Catcher in the Rye" - the most-read book in the "Young Adult" category

Libris, the leading online bookstore in Romania, sold over 20% more books in 2024 compared to 2023, with an average national order value of 135 RON. The most active counties in book purchases remain Bucharest, Brașov, and Cluj, while Children's Books dominate the top categories, followed by Fiction and Humanities.

One of this year’s surprises is the resurgence of classic titles and authors, with F.M. Dostoevsky topping the best-selling authors list thanks to the TikTok virality of his book "White Nights."

Thus, one of the most interesting literary phenomena of 2024 was the massive popularization of Fyodor Dostoevsky's novella "White Nights" on TikTok, which captured the attention of Generation Z with its themes of love, loneliness, and human connection.

Moreover, thanks to this phenomenon, Dostoevsky's "White Nights" became the best-selling classic title from Penguin in the UK, surpassing long-established bestsellers like "Pride and Prejudice" (Jane Austen) and "1984" (George Orwell).

The BookTok community heavily promoted Dostoevsky's romantic and melancholic story, which appealed to Generation Z through its themes of loneliness and emotional vulnerability.

"New generations are discovering classic literature not only through school or family but also on social platforms. Dostoevsky's popularity on TikTok demonstrates the relevance of reading in the digital age. His themes, such as opposition to capitalism, the difficulty of forming authentic connections, and the fragility of relationships, resonate deeply with today's youth. The novella “White Nights”, appreciated as a love story, also appeals due to the popularity of the romance genre on social media. This viral interest in Dostoevsky's works has also been reflected in our sales growth," said Loredana Tudor, Marketing Manager at Libris.

"White Nights" is not the only classic title that made it to the top charts in 2024 thanks to TikTok. J.D. Salinger’s "The Catcher in the Rye" was also a BookTok favorite last year, ranking first in the Young Adult category and on Libris.ro.

Social media trends also fueled growth in the English-language books category (+10%) and the Young Adult category (+18%), reflecting an increasing interest among young people in discovering reading as a form of relaxation and self-development, as well as placing books at the center of conversations within online communities.

Nationally, traffic from mobile devices was more than three times higher than from desktop, with peaks recorded in Cluj (84%), followed by Timiș and Bucharest (83%).

The Map of Romania in Books Read: Brașov Residents Ordered 35% More Books Compared to 2023

Libris data shows that Brașov was the county with the highest growth in book purchases, with 35% more volumes ordered in 2024 compared to 2023. A similar increase was recorded in Iași (+33%).

The ranking of counties with the most orders placed on Libris remained like previous years. Residents of Bucharest, Brașov, Cluj, Iași, and Ilfov ordered more books than in 2023, with growth rates ranging between 20% and 35%.

Relative to the population of each county, Libris data for 2024 indicates that the highest number of book orders per capita came from Ilfov, Bucharest, and Brașov, while Harghita, Covasna, and Teleorman ranked at the opposite end.

Romanians abroad placed 10% more orders last year. Internationally, the most active countries for book purchases were Germany, the United States, France, Belgium, and the United Kingdom, with an average order value of 240 RON. In 2024, Libris also shipped books to Romanians in South Korea, Kuwait, and Taiwan.

Top 5 Counties by Book Purchases

1. Bucharest – 430,321 books sold (+20% compared to 2023)

2. Brașov – 141,448 books sold (+35% compared to 2023)

3. Cluj – 115,071 books sold (+25% compared to 2023)

4. Iași – 111,559 books sold (+33% compared to 2023)

5. Ilfov – 106,818 books sold (+25% compared to 2023)

"Year after year, Romanians' reading choices offer an authentic reflection of the interests and values of society. In 2024, we observe a trend toward balance between classic literature and contemporary titles, as well as between personal development books and fiction. This indicates that Romanian readers seek both depth and relevance in their reading, introspection, answers to daily challenges, and, of course, relaxation and self-care through books," added Loredana Tudor.

What Romanians Read in 2024

The most-read books, the number of books ordered, mobile traffic data, and information about the most loyal readers in each county can be explored on the interactive map created by Libris, based on 2024 sales data, available in the digital infographic România în cărți citite, Ediția 2024.

About Libris

Libris, a 100% Romanian business, entered the book market in 1991 with the Șt. O. Iosif bookstore in Brașov. In 2009, Libris.ro was launched, and in 15 years of online presence, it has become a leading name in Romania's bookstore segment.

Over the years, Libris has actively supported reading through numerous campaigns. Since 2019, it has run the CarteTeca project, aiming to engage children and teenagers with reading by providing access to new and relevant books for school libraries. Each year, dozens of libraries receive, through a reading encouragement project competition, the most desired books by children as well as required titles from school bibliographies, ensuring young readers can discover reading through colorful and attractive new books.

