Romanian Social Democrat leader says PM Ilie Bolojan should resign after no-confidence motion result

Sorin Grindeanu, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said outgoing Liberal (PNL) prime minister Ilie Bolojan should resign following the no-confidence vote on Tuesday, May 5, which led to the collapse of the government. The executive remains in an interim role until a new cabinet is formed.

“I believe it would be normal for Ilie Bolojan to resign at this moment, even as interim prime minister, because we are talking about an overwhelming vote,” Grindeanu said after Parliament adopted the motion, as reported by News.ro.

He further called for swift political consultations to establish a new governing majority, stressing that PSD is ready to engage in negotiations but ruling out support for a minority government.

“I can only speak on behalf of PSD: we are ready to quickly find a solution, we want to have a government as soon as possible, and all options are open,” he said.

At the same time, Dominic Fritz, leader of the Save Romania Union (USR), rejected any possibility of cooperation with PSD in forming a new government.

“The motion has passed, but we will not allow PSD and AUR to take Romania back into the past,” he said in a Facebook statement.

Fritz accused the two parties of trying to halt reforms, arguing that “their greed costs - and will cost - Romanians dearly.”

He confirmed that USR ministers will continue their work until a new government is appointed, but reiterated that the party will not enter negotiations with PSD. “You cannot govern with a partner that blocks reforms while keeping a backup majority with AUR,” he said.

Meanwhile, from the National Liberal Party (PNL), Cătălin Predoiu, the party’s first vice-president, expressed regret over the collapse of the government, arguing that the situation could have been avoided through continued negotiations, Digi24 reported. He noted that the former ruling coalition had been formed with the goal of keeping Romania on a Euro-Atlantic path and ensuring economic stability.

The no-confidence motion against the government led by Ilie Bolojan passed with 281 votes in favor and just 4 against, far exceeding the 233 votes required. The result marks the largest vote of its kind in Romania’s parliamentary history.

As a result, the government has been dismissed but will continue to operate in an interim capacity, with limited powers, until a new cabinet is appointed following consultations expected to be led by president Nicușor Dan.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)