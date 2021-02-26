Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 09:02
Politics

Liberals give Bucharest mayor three months to settle the Zonal Urban Plans issue

26 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan accepted the terms proposed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) to temporarily suspend the Zonal Urban Development Plans (PUZ) in five of the city's six districts for only three months - as opposed to 24 months proposed by the mayor.

Nicusor Dan argued that the existing PUZs, as approved by the former mayors, breach the regulations in many aspects, mainly regarding building on green areas. His proposal, submitted to the Bucharest City Council, where an alliance formed by PNL with the reformist USR-PLUS holds the majority, prompted the developers' vocal protests.

PNL argued that the prolonged suspension of the PUZs would create a shock on the real estate market, generate court trials initiated by the developers, and even raise constitutional issues.

PNL claims that those who have already obtained the urbanism certificate need to be allowed to complete their projects because the City Hall's decisions do not apply retroactively.

"The goal is to correct the PUZs where necessary. Otherwise, all the development will move chaotically in Ilfov, which will generate even more problems for the Capital. Plus the litigations that we will all pay," one of the PNL Bucharest leaders said at Digi24.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 12:03
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 09:02
Politics

Liberals give Bucharest mayor three months to settle the Zonal Urban Plans issue

26 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan accepted the terms proposed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) to temporarily suspend the Zonal Urban Development Plans (PUZ) in five of the city's six districts for only three months - as opposed to 24 months proposed by the mayor.

Nicusor Dan argued that the existing PUZs, as approved by the former mayors, breach the regulations in many aspects, mainly regarding building on green areas. His proposal, submitted to the Bucharest City Council, where an alliance formed by PNL with the reformist USR-PLUS holds the majority, prompted the developers' vocal protests.

PNL argued that the prolonged suspension of the PUZs would create a shock on the real estate market, generate court trials initiated by the developers, and even raise constitutional issues.

PNL claims that those who have already obtained the urbanism certificate need to be allowed to complete their projects because the City Hall's decisions do not apply retroactively.

"The goal is to correct the PUZs where necessary. Otherwise, all the development will move chaotically in Ilfov, which will generate even more problems for the Capital. Plus the litigations that we will all pay," one of the PNL Bucharest leaders said at Digi24.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 12:03
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
18 February 2021
Entertainment
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)