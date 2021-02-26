Liberals give Bucharest mayor three months to settle the Zonal Urban Plans issue

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan accepted the terms proposed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) to temporarily suspend the Zonal Urban Development Plans (PUZ) in five of the city's six districts for only three months - as opposed to 24 months proposed by the mayor.

Nicusor Dan argued that the existing PUZs, as approved by the former mayors, breach the regulations in many aspects, mainly regarding building on green areas. His proposal, submitted to the Bucharest City Council, where an alliance formed by PNL with the reformist USR-PLUS holds the majority, prompted the developers' vocal protests.

PNL argued that the prolonged suspension of the PUZs would create a shock on the real estate market, generate court trials initiated by the developers, and even raise constitutional issues.

PNL claims that those who have already obtained the urbanism certificate need to be allowed to complete their projects because the City Hall's decisions do not apply retroactively.

"The goal is to correct the PUZs where necessary. Otherwise, all the development will move chaotically in Ilfov, which will generate even more problems for the Capital. Plus the litigations that we will all pay," one of the PNL Bucharest leaders said at Digi24.ro.

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)