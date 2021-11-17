Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 11/17/2021 - 08:45
Politics

Romanian Liberal leader Citu keeps negotiations for new Govt. in limbo

17 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Both the Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in Romania agreed with the rotating prime minister model - an exotic, constitutionally unclear and highly unstable scenario - yet seen as the sole alternative to early elections at this moment.

But this remains a rather remote possibility, as the leaders of the two parties, Florin Citu and Marian Ciolacu, clearly rejected each other as candidates for the position.

To make matters worse, Florin Citu sees no other Liberal member (but himself) worthy of the prime minister position, while the other Liberal leaders reportedly want to reject not only Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu (reportedly accepted by Florin Citu as a prime minister candidate), but also PSD vice-president Sorin Grindeanu, for the prime minister position, according to Stiripesurse.ro. This being said, there's not much room left for negotiations.

If it was needed after the no-confidence motion filed by Social Democrats against the cabinet of prime minister Florin Citu, Social Democrat leader Ciolacu made clear last week that another term for the Liberal leader is "out of the discussion." He said that he believes that "Florin Citu himself realized that he can no longer be a prime minister."

But he was wrong. At the Liberals' meeting on November 16, Citu dismissed the option of coming up with an alternative prime minister candidate, and he stressed that Nicolae Ciuca is no longer an option.

According to Digi24, the Social Democrats also rejected Ciuca as a valid prime minister option, but it is unclear what Liberal prime minister would they see as acceptable (if not the Liberal leader Citu). 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)
 

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 11/16/2021 - 08:51
16 November 2021
Politics
RO Liberals, Social Democrats agree on all non-essential topics, but not on power-sharing model
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 11/17/2021 - 08:45
Politics

Romanian Liberal leader Citu keeps negotiations for new Govt. in limbo

17 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Both the Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in Romania agreed with the rotating prime minister model - an exotic, constitutionally unclear and highly unstable scenario - yet seen as the sole alternative to early elections at this moment.

But this remains a rather remote possibility, as the leaders of the two parties, Florin Citu and Marian Ciolacu, clearly rejected each other as candidates for the position.

To make matters worse, Florin Citu sees no other Liberal member (but himself) worthy of the prime minister position, while the other Liberal leaders reportedly want to reject not only Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu (reportedly accepted by Florin Citu as a prime minister candidate), but also PSD vice-president Sorin Grindeanu, for the prime minister position, according to Stiripesurse.ro. This being said, there's not much room left for negotiations.

If it was needed after the no-confidence motion filed by Social Democrats against the cabinet of prime minister Florin Citu, Social Democrat leader Ciolacu made clear last week that another term for the Liberal leader is "out of the discussion." He said that he believes that "Florin Citu himself realized that he can no longer be a prime minister."

But he was wrong. At the Liberals' meeting on November 16, Citu dismissed the option of coming up with an alternative prime minister candidate, and he stressed that Nicolae Ciuca is no longer an option.

According to Digi24, the Social Democrats also rejected Ciuca as a valid prime minister option, but it is unclear what Liberal prime minister would they see as acceptable (if not the Liberal leader Citu). 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)
 

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 11/16/2021 - 08:51
16 November 2021
Politics
RO Liberals, Social Democrats agree on all non-essential topics, but not on power-sharing model
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange