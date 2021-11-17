Romanian Liberal leader Citu keeps negotiations for new Govt. in limbo

Both the Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in Romania agreed with the rotating prime minister model - an exotic, constitutionally unclear and highly unstable scenario - yet seen as the sole alternative to early elections at this moment.

But this remains a rather remote possibility, as the leaders of the two parties, Florin Citu and Marian Ciolacu, clearly rejected each other as candidates for the position.

To make matters worse, Florin Citu sees no other Liberal member (but himself) worthy of the prime minister position, while the other Liberal leaders reportedly want to reject not only Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu (reportedly accepted by Florin Citu as a prime minister candidate), but also PSD vice-president Sorin Grindeanu, for the prime minister position, according to Stiripesurse.ro. This being said, there's not much room left for negotiations.

If it was needed after the no-confidence motion filed by Social Democrats against the cabinet of prime minister Florin Citu, Social Democrat leader Ciolacu made clear last week that another term for the Liberal leader is "out of the discussion." He said that he believes that "Florin Citu himself realized that he can no longer be a prime minister."

But he was wrong. At the Liberals' meeting on November 16, Citu dismissed the option of coming up with an alternative prime minister candidate, and he stressed that Nicolae Ciuca is no longer an option.

According to Digi24, the Social Democrats also rejected Ciuca as a valid prime minister option, but it is unclear what Liberal prime minister would they see as acceptable (if not the Liberal leader Citu).

