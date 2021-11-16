Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 11/16/2021 - 08:51
Politics

RO Liberals, Social Democrats agree on all non-essential topics, but not on power-sharing model

16 November 2021
The Liberal Party (PNL) and Social Democratic Party (PSD) claim that they agreed on a common ruling strategy (except for maybe the justice reforms) - and they may be sincere on this - but they are visibly far from a power-sharing agreement.

Furthermore, the consensus reached on key topics such as rising pensions or the minimum wage is so superficial that it may vanish immediately after the would-be cabinet comes into office.

Nevertheless, the crucial topic remains that of power-sharing. Scenarios such as a rotating prime minister ("not tractable" according to sources quoted by News.ro) or a quasi-independent prime minister in the person of Nicolae Ciuca (preferred by president Klaus Iohannis but apparently rejected by all the others) are circulated, but none of them receives sufficient support.

The option of letting PSD take over the position of prime minister in the first instance and Marcel Ciolacu to serve as head of Government - is a scenario reportedly backed by PNL leader Florin Citu (who would take the role of finance minister and deputy PM) but rejected by the other PNL leaders.

Liberal sources disclosed that PNL leaders close to President Klaus Iohannis do not want this option and rule out PSD taking over as prime minister. "The problem must be settled as soon as possible. Under no circumstance can we give up the position of prime minister to the Social Democrats, and Florin Citu will have to accept that he will not be proposed [for prime minister] again," the sources explained.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
1

