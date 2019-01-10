Bucharest festival offers preview of eight Romanian films

The public of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival can preview eight Romanian films, in addition to the movies awarded at the Cannes festival, the organizers of the events announced.

Cătălin Mitulescu’s most recent film, Heidi, which was launched in the competition of the Sarajevo film festival is among them. So is the documentary The Man Who Wanted to Be Free of Mihai Mincan and George Chiper-Lillemark; Şerban Georgescu’s The Diary of the Escu Family; Dan Chişu’s 5 minutes; Alexis Cahill’s Queen Marie of Romania; Ivana Mladenovic’s Ivana the Terrible; Liviu Săndulescu’s Cărturan; and Nora Agapi’s Timebox.

This year, Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest will again grant an award for the best Romanian film, following the vote of the public. The EUR 2,500 award is offered by the Romanian Cultural Institute to the producer of the film.

Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest takes place between October 18 and October 27. Screenings will take place at Cinema Pro, Elvire Popesco Cinema, Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema, Cinemateca Union, the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania, and Cervantes Institute.

The program of the event is available here.

(Photo: Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest Facebook Page)

[email protected]