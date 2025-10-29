Business
Partner Content

Legacy Leadership comes to Bucharest, Belgrade and Rome in 2026

30 October 2025
Romania Insider

In 2026, one of the region’s renowned leadership experts, Oliver Perkins, will bring Brainovate’s signature program, Legacy Leadership, to three key European capitals — beginning in January in Bucharest, followed by February in Belgrade, and culminating in March in Rome.

This tri-city rollout invites senior leaders, high-potentials, and organizational change-makers to commit not just to what they do, but how they will be remembered. The Legacy Leadership workshops are built around Sandstrom and Smith’s best-selling book of the same name.

The journey begins on January 21-23 in Bucharest. In this opening event, participants will explore the core of Legacy Leadership, namely that it is a philosophy, process, and a model - not just a leadership style – it is a life system and a way of ‘being’, not just ‘doing’.”  In short, it’s the most comprehensive leadership system on the market today.

Perkins, founder and managing director of Brainovate, draws on his background in sociology, coaching, and international leadership interventions to guide delegates through the five best practices: Vision & Values, Collaboration & Innovation, Inspiration & Leadership, Differences & Community, Responsibility & Accountability.

On February 9-11, Belgrade hosts the second workshop—a meaningful choice given the region’s dynamic growth, rich cultural heritage, and appetite for progressive leadership.

The program moves to Rome on March 4-6. Across the three cities, Perkins and the Brainovate team combine coaching, reflective exercises, and experiential learning to ensure real, lasting impact.

Organizations wanting to send teams or executives to one or more of the gatherings will find in Legacy Leadership a unique opportunity: not simply to sharpen leadership skills, but to align business performance with human-centered purpose. As Perkins puts it: leadership with a heart.

For details and booking, please contact Oliver@brainovate.com.

*This is partner content.

In 2026, one of the region’s renowned leadership experts, Oliver Perkins, will bring Brainovate’s signature program, Legacy Leadership, to three key European capitals — beginning in January in Bucharest, followed by February in Belgrade, and culminating in March in Rome.

This tri-city rollout invites senior leaders, high-potentials, and organizational change-makers to commit not just to what they do, but how they will be remembered. The Legacy Leadership workshops are built around Sandstrom and Smith’s best-selling book of the same name.

The journey begins on January 21-23 in Bucharest. In this opening event, participants will explore the core of Legacy Leadership, namely that it is a philosophy, process, and a model - not just a leadership style – it is a life system and a way of ‘being’, not just ‘doing’.”  In short, it’s the most comprehensive leadership system on the market today.

Perkins, founder and managing director of Brainovate, draws on his background in sociology, coaching, and international leadership interventions to guide delegates through the five best practices: Vision & Values, Collaboration & Innovation, Inspiration & Leadership, Differences & Community, Responsibility & Accountability.

On February 9-11, Belgrade hosts the second workshop—a meaningful choice given the region’s dynamic growth, rich cultural heritage, and appetite for progressive leadership.

The program moves to Rome on March 4-6. Across the three cities, Perkins and the Brainovate team combine coaching, reflective exercises, and experiential learning to ensure real, lasting impact.

Organizations wanting to send teams or executives to one or more of the gatherings will find in Legacy Leadership a unique opportunity: not simply to sharpen leadership skills, but to align business performance with human-centered purpose. As Perkins puts it: leadership with a heart.

For details and booking, please contact Oliver@brainovate.com.

*This is partner content.

