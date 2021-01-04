Profile picture for user sfodor
People

Romanian diplomat, the new secretary general of Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization

01 April 2021
Romanian diplomat Lazăr Comănescu is the new secretary general of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), an organization focusing on political and economic initiatives in the Black Sea region.

Foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu called this “a success of Romanian diplomacy and proof of Romania’s strong commitment to foster cooperation at the Black Sea and advance economic regional development.”

Lazăr Comănescu held two mandates as Romania’s foreign affairs minister, between April and December 2008, and November 2015 and January 2017. He was also Romania’s ambassador to Germany between 2009 and 2015 and head of Romania’s mission to the EU between 2001 and 2008.

Established in 1992, it has as members Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Turkey, and Ukraine.

(Photo: Mae.ro)

