More large defence contracts on Romania's procurement list

Romania's Ministry of Defence (MApN) asked the Parliament to approve the purchase of two Airbus H215M military helicopters for the estimated price of EUR 150 mln, according to a request on the agenda of the permanent office of the Chamber of Deputies, disclosed by G4media.ro.

MApN says the helicopters must be equipped with surface combat capabilities (armament and combat technique). According to the specialized website HelicopterSpecs, quoted by G4media, the price of such a helicopter is USD 18 mln.

The request occurred after the Chamber of Deputies' expert committee had already cleared a USD 300 mln procurement contract for 18 UAS Bayraktar TB2 drones, G4media.ro also reported.

On September 1, the Ministry of Defence requested the Parliament's approval to purchase 3 Bayraktar TB2 systems with 6 batteries each, valued at USD 300 mln.

The estimated value of USD 300 million includes the 18 drones, but also the "initial logistical support package and specific training equipment", whose value is also estimated, according to the Ministry of Defence.

