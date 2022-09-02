Business

Romanian Defense Ministry aims to buy Bayraktar drones worth USD 300 mln

02 September 2022
Romania’s Defense Ministry requested the Parliament’s approval to purchase Bayraktar TB2 drones valued at USD 300 mln.

The acquisition of the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle systems (UAS) is meant to aid Romania’s efforts to fulfil its role within NATO.

The drones will also contribute to the modernization of the army, a process that will be ongoing by the year 2040, according to the document supporting the Defense Ministry’s request.

The drones will be integrated into certain army corps, giving them a broader spectrum of capabilities demanded by 21st-century combat. They will give Romania’s soldiers “extended situational awareness and an increased firepower,” the document states, cited by G4Media.

The three drones, intended for the army’s Land Forces, each have six platforms with target-striking capabilities. The acquisition will also include a logistical support package and equipment designed for training.

The value of the purchase contract is estimated at USD 300 mln, excluding VAT. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mariusz Burcz/Dreamstime.com)

