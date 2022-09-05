Labour cost in Romania up by 8.1% QoQ in Q2

The hourly labour cost in Romania leapt up by 8.05% in the second quarter of this year (Q2), compared to the first quarter.

The rise was driven by both the direct costs component (wages and salaries) that increased by 8.05% QoQ and by the other costs (non-wage costs) that advanced slightly slower by 7.95%.

The most significant increases in the hourly labour cost were found in utilities (electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, 23.79%), mining and quarrying (19.76%), education (19.67%), respectively financial and insurance activities (16.92%).

Compared to Q2 last year, the companies faced in Q2 an hourly labour cost that was 11.7% higher, according to the statistics office INS.

