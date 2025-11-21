M&A

Kronospan takes over timber sawmill in Romania from insolvent Ziegler Group

21 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Kronospan officially announced that it has completed the acquisition of the ZG Timber sawmill in Sebeș, which was previously part of the currently insolvent Ziegler Group, according to Economedia.ro.

The transaction ensures the continuity of operations at the Sebeș factory, maintaining jobs for the over 500 employees currently working on site.

"Upon obtaining regulatory approvals and officially completing the acquisition, the Sebeș sawmill will be integrated into Kronospan's operations in Romania. This step reinforces Kronospan's long-term commitment to Romania and reflects its confidence in the country's industrial capabilities, even in a difficult economic environment," the company said.

As part of its broader growth and diversification strategy, Kronospan will integrate the timber from the Sebeș factory into its portfolio. 

This new product line complements the company's already established production of particleboard (PB), medium density fiberboard (MDF), and oriented strand board (OSB) in Sebeș and Brașov, completing Kronospan's sustainable range of wood processing solutions.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vichaya Kiatyingangsulee/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
M&A

Kronospan takes over timber sawmill in Romania from insolvent Ziegler Group

21 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Kronospan officially announced that it has completed the acquisition of the ZG Timber sawmill in Sebeș, which was previously part of the currently insolvent Ziegler Group, according to Economedia.ro.

The transaction ensures the continuity of operations at the Sebeș factory, maintaining jobs for the over 500 employees currently working on site.

"Upon obtaining regulatory approvals and officially completing the acquisition, the Sebeș sawmill will be integrated into Kronospan's operations in Romania. This step reinforces Kronospan's long-term commitment to Romania and reflects its confidence in the country's industrial capabilities, even in a difficult economic environment," the company said.

As part of its broader growth and diversification strategy, Kronospan will integrate the timber from the Sebeș factory into its portfolio. 

This new product line complements the company's already established production of particleboard (PB), medium density fiberboard (MDF), and oriented strand board (OSB) in Sebeș and Brașov, completing Kronospan's sustainable range of wood processing solutions.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vichaya Kiatyingangsulee/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 November 2025
Politics
Poll shows Liberal, Social Democrat candidates in tight race for Bucharest mayor seat
21 November 2025
Energy
Premier Energy consolidates its Romanian renewable platform with 400 MWh BESS project
21 November 2025
Sports
World Cup 2026: A statistical look at Turkey, Romania’s opponent in the play-off semi-final
20 November 2025
Justice
Romanian tax agency ANAF sues former president Klaus Iohannis over Sibiu house
20 November 2025
Justice
Update: Mercenary Horațiu Potra brought back to Romania to face investigation
20 November 2025
Energy
Simtel inaugurates Romania’s largest solar park built through ecological reconversion
20 November 2025
Events
Untold Universe opens ‘Planet Christmas’ holiday market in Cluj-Napoca
20 November 2025
Brasov
Brașov closes iconic narrow street for emergency repairs