Kronospan takes over timber sawmill in Romania from insolvent Ziegler Group

Kronospan officially announced that it has completed the acquisition of the ZG Timber sawmill in Sebeș, which was previously part of the currently insolvent Ziegler Group, according to Economedia.ro.

The transaction ensures the continuity of operations at the Sebeș factory, maintaining jobs for the over 500 employees currently working on site.

"Upon obtaining regulatory approvals and officially completing the acquisition, the Sebeș sawmill will be integrated into Kronospan's operations in Romania. This step reinforces Kronospan's long-term commitment to Romania and reflects its confidence in the country's industrial capabilities, even in a difficult economic environment," the company said.

As part of its broader growth and diversification strategy, Kronospan will integrate the timber from the Sebeș factory into its portfolio.

This new product line complements the company's already established production of particleboard (PB), medium density fiberboard (MDF), and oriented strand board (OSB) in Sebeș and Brașov, completing Kronospan's sustainable range of wood processing solutions.

