Knauf Insulation opens region's largest production facility in Romania

Knauf Insulation Romania, the local subsidiary of a division of the German group Knauf, has officially inaugurated its new glass mineral wool factory in Târnăveni, Mureș County, after an investment of EUR 140 million, for which the company also received EUR 18 million in state aid.

"Our factory in Târnăveni, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, has an annual production capacity of 75,000 tons of glass mineral wool, enough to insulate up to 200,000 homes each year," said Alexander Knauf, member of the Knauf Group.

The factory is the group's largest investment in Central and Eastern Europe and transforms Romania into a regional industrial centre, according to company representatives. The unit will be serving customers in Romania and other countries in Central and Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, the Republic of Moldova, Serbia, Greece, Hungary, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia)

German Ambassador Angella Ganinger mentioned that this is the fifth German investment in Romania whose inauguration she has participated in in the four months since she took office.

The factory was put into operation earlier this year, but production was temporarily halted in the summer, in the context of the ecological disaster at the Praid Salt Mine that affected the water supply in the area, including the factory, Economedia.ro reported. Production was later resumed after a two-month break.

The factory now has 116 employees and will reach 130, according to announced plans.

The construction of the new Knauf Insulation production unit in Târnăveni was started in early 2023.

Knauf acquired the Gecsat glass mineral wool factory in Târnăveni, Mureș County, in 2022. For this investment, Knauf Insulation received state aid worth almost RON 90 million (EUR 18 million) in 2022 for an announced investment of RON 648 million (EUR 130 million).

