US Kiteworks takes over 123FormBuilder from Catalyst and 212 investment funds

Kiteworks, which delivers data privacy and compliance for sensitive content communications through its Private Content Network (PCN), announced on September 5 that it acquired 123FormBuilder, a provider of advanced data collection through secure web forms and form-driven private content workflows.

This is yet another successful exit for Catalyst Romania Fund I (one of the 123FormBuilder's shareholders beside Turkish investment fund 212), after Vector Watch acquired by FitBit, SmartBill acquired by Visma, Vola acquired by Resource Partners, and Green Horse Games acquired by Miniclip, a Tencent subsidiary.

This strategic move further strengthens Kiteworks' position as a trusted provider for organizations seeking to protect sensitive content across their entire content communications ecosystem, the US investor commented.

123FormBuilder offers a comprehensive, modern, secure web forms platform, enabling customers to build secure registration forms, order forms, surveys, and other form types quickly and easily.

The company offers advanced no-code, drag-and-drop online form creation that includes conditional logic, e-signature functionality, multipage forms, file uploads, and integrations with over 45 popular tools for streamlined workflow automation.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)