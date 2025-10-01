King Charles III visits ‘Marie of Romania, Artist Queen’ exhibition in London

King Charles III visited the exhibition Marie of Romania, Artist Queen on the evening of September 29 at The King’s Foundation Garrison Chapel Gallery, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in London announced. The show marks 150 years since the birth of Queen Marie of Romania.

Organized by ICR London, the exhibition presents for the first time in the UK a selection of Queen Marie’s floral watercolours, displayed as high-quality prints.

The works are shown alongside pieces from the Transylvania Florilegium, a project commissioned by King Charles himself, as well as watercolours painted by the monarch during visits to Romania.

Curated by Dr. Shona Kallestrup of the University of St Andrews and historian Sorin Mărgărit, the exhibition highlights Queen Marie’s artistic and diplomatic legacy.

Romania’s ambassador to the UK, Laura Popescu, said the project underscores the enduring friendship between the two countries. “Queen Marie contributed decisively to Romania’s international recognition and consolidated relations with Britain. Today, this artistic and diplomatic project reaffirms mutual respect between our nations. It is a special source of pride to see King Charles’s affection for Romania and his constant support for preserving its biodiversity and cultural heritage,” she said.

Aura Woodward, director of ICR London, added: “The visit of His Majesty King Charles III honors Romania and confirms the strength of cultural and historical ties between our countries. Queen Marie was an exceptional personality of Europe and a bridge between nations.”

The exhibition runs until October 12 and features conferences and related events. It is supported by the University of St Andrews, the Romanian Academy, and The King’s Foundation, with plans for the show to travel to Romania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ICR London)