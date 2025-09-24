Events

Exhibition on Queen Marie of Romania to open at ICR Lisbon

24 September 2025

An exhibition showcasing archival images of Queen Marie of Romania and a selection of illustrations from children's books written by Queen Maria is scheduled to open on September 24 at the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in London.

The exhibition, titled Queen Marie, An Ambassador of Romanian History and Folk Art, marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of Romania's last queen. Curated by historian Nicolae Pepene, it was initially conceived in 2018 to mark the celebration of the Centennial of Greater Romania.

The images included in the project show the queen wearing traditional Romanian dress, photographed in her residences in Bicaz, Bran, Balcic, Cotroceni, or Peleș. Images from the period 1893 - 1936 are also presented, accompanied by explanatory texts and quotes from the sovereign's work.

It was presented at the Cotroceni National Museum and in various locations in Romania. It also traveled to Washington DC, Brussels (headquarters of the European Commission), Paris (Embassy of Romania), Dublin, Montreal, Quebec, Philadelphia, Chicago, St. Paul (Minnesota), Maryhill Museum of Art, Chişinău and other places in the Republic of Moldova.

Later this year, it will be presented at the Romanian Embassy in Dublin, ICR Vienna and in Montreal.

(Illustration: ICR)

