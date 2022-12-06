Keywords Studios, a leading technical and creative services provider to the global video games industry, has opened a new studio in Bucharest with plans to create more than 1,000 jobs in its first five years of business.

The opening of the studio comes one year after the company extended its presence to Romania with the acquisition of AMC Ro Studio, specialists in 3D graphics for video games.

The Bucharest hub further expands Keywords’ integrated global network of studios, alongside many other hubs including Dublin, Katowice, Paris, and Milan. The new studio will also build on the company’s talented pool of more than 12,000 people with plans to hire more than 30 Player Support and Software Development specialists in the coming months.

“We want to contribute to the development of the industry in Romania, offering people the opportunity to lend a hand in the development of some of the most popular games in the world,” said Vlad Alexandru, Eastern Europe Regional Director at Keywords Romania. “We are looking to hire not only in Bucharest but throughout Romania, offering many remote positions and thus contributing to the development of regions that until now have not been visible to most multinational companies,” he added, also noting the company’s commitment to its employees’ work-life balance and fair financial recognition.

Established in 1998, Keywords now has over 70 facilities in 26 countries. In recent years, the studio has acquired several game development studios worldwide, entering the Eastern European market through the Romanian AMC Ro Studio. Keywords provides services across the entire game development lifecycle from development to testing, market launch, and post-launch support, and worked with some of the world’s leading game companies such as Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and Electronic Arts.

Keywords’ specialists have worked on a multitude of projects for its partners, providing development services for titles such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Valorant, League of Legends, Clash Royale, Anthem, Doom Eternal, Mass Effect, Gears of War, Mortal Kombat, Just Cause, Tomb Raider, Mafia, World of Tanks and many more.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Keywords Studio)