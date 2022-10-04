Business

Romanian game studio Amber gets USD 20 mln financing from London-based Emona Capital

04 October 2022
Leading global independent game developer Amber Studio announced on October 3 that a fund advised by London-based investment firm Emona Capital has agreed to invest up to USD 20 mln at a USD 190 mln post-money valuation to accelerate Amber’s global growth through M&A.

Part of the proceeds will also be invested in the target company’s internal infrastructure to underpin continued rapid organic expansion.

Dominik Dolenec, Managing Partner at Emona Capital, will be appointed to Amber’s Board of Directors, bringing his wealth of experience to bear in support of Amber.

Founded in 2013 in Bucharest, Romania, Amber is a creative agency structured as a network of studios with different specializations, offering a wide range of video game development solutions, including complete product delivery, co-development, platform conversion, live operations, and support services.

The company has approximately 1,200 employees based in Bucharest, Botoșani, Guadalajara, Montreal, Kyiv, Warsaw, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

