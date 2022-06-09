KazMunayGas assures it can bring Kazakh oil to Romania through Russian terminal

KazMunayGas, Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company which operates Romania's largest refinery Rompetrol, assured that it has made every effort to ensure stable and safe exports of Kazakh oil and has reached an agreement on unlimited access to the oil that transits the Russian Federation, on the European market.

The European Union approved on June 3, 2022, the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, which provides for a phased release of crude oil and petroleum products of Russian origin.

The implementation of this measure will take six months for crude oil and up to 8 months for petroleum products.

"These restrictions do not apply to the purchase of crude oil from third countries and delivered by sea if such crude oil is loaded into or transits the Russian Federation. Thus, the national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG), as well as other crude oil companies in Kazakhstan, carry out activities to inform its customers about the lack of restrictions on operations with Kazakh crude oil, which is transported on the territory of the Russian Federation," a company statement, quoted by News.ro, reads.

(Photo: Aleksei Zakirov/ Dreamstime)

