Deliveries of Kazakh oil to Romania turn problematic

The implementation of Western sanctions against Russia by third countries (such as Kazakhstan) could deprive Romania of the main alternative to Russian oil - the Kazakh oil, Profit.ro writes in a comment on the tense relationship between the authorities in Moscow and Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana).

Kazakhstan published last week, although it is part of the Eurasian Economic Union headed by Russia, a draft order regulating the imposition of sanctions on the supply of certain types of goods in the Russian Federation.

A Russian court has decided to suspend the Caspian Pipeline Consortium offshore terminal, (CPC), which exports Kazakh crude oil to refineries in Romania for 30 days.

However, the suspension of activities through CPC, which brings crude oil from Kazakhstan to Romania via Russian territory, will not affect the supply of crude oil to the Petromidia refinery, according to a statement from KMG International (formerly Rompetrol Group). The share of CPC crude oil in oil refinery recipes at the refinery is low compared to other commonly used crude oil types, KMG International explains.

Currently, the largest refinery in Romania, KMG's Petromidia Năvodari, is operating at optimum capacity in accordance with the production plans approved for this year.

Rompetrol also states that any measures regarding the CPC's activity will not influence the Romanian petroleum products market, and the group will continue to meet its contractual obligations and fuel deliveries.

