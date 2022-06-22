Politics

Romanian prime minister and EAU president discuss oil & gas supply

22 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Nicoale Ciucă and sheik Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, recently met to discuss the diversification of the European oil and natural gas supply.

The meeting took place in Abu Dhabi between June 20-21. The ministers of transport, energy, and agriculture were also part of the Romanian delegation. Aside from the president, the UAE was also represented by sheik Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice-president and prime minister of the country.

The main topics of interest during the meeting were projects in the field of energy, port infrastructure, agriculture, and IT. The officials tackled the tense situation in the Black Sea, where the Russian blockade has stymied international trade. Investment opportunities in Romania in the field of renewable energy, both offshore and on-shore, were also approached.

The visit preceded the second session of the Commission for Cooperation between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United Arab Emirates, which takes place immediately after, between June 21-22.

Last month, the Emirati government decided to send cargoes of oil to the EU. The shipment followed a two-year gap in oil deliveries from the UAE to Europe and was the result of the attempts from the latter to find a replacement for Russian oil imports.

A week later, European Council chief Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU intends to block most Russian oil imports by next year in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. In 2020, 29% of the EU’s crude oil imports, 43% of its imports of natural gas, and 54% of its solid fossil fuel (coal) came from Russia

Russian oil accounts for roughly 30% of Romania’s consumption. According to a statement made last month by Virgil Popescu, the country’s minister of energy, oil alternatives from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia could make Romania’s separation from Russian imports easier to bear. Kazakhstan, for example, already accounts for 40% of Romania’s fuel market.

The country is overall better equipped to deal with a blockade of Russian oil and gas. In terms of natural gas, only 10% of Romania’s consumption comes from Russia, compared to 49% for Germany, 77% for Bulgaria, and nearly 100% for North Macedonia, Bosnia, Moldova, Finland, and Latvia.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian prime minister and EAU president discuss oil & gas supply

22 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Nicoale Ciucă and sheik Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, recently met to discuss the diversification of the European oil and natural gas supply.

The meeting took place in Abu Dhabi between June 20-21. The ministers of transport, energy, and agriculture were also part of the Romanian delegation. Aside from the president, the UAE was also represented by sheik Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice-president and prime minister of the country.

The main topics of interest during the meeting were projects in the field of energy, port infrastructure, agriculture, and IT. The officials tackled the tense situation in the Black Sea, where the Russian blockade has stymied international trade. Investment opportunities in Romania in the field of renewable energy, both offshore and on-shore, were also approached.

The visit preceded the second session of the Commission for Cooperation between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United Arab Emirates, which takes place immediately after, between June 21-22.

Last month, the Emirati government decided to send cargoes of oil to the EU. The shipment followed a two-year gap in oil deliveries from the UAE to Europe and was the result of the attempts from the latter to find a replacement for Russian oil imports.

A week later, European Council chief Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU intends to block most Russian oil imports by next year in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. In 2020, 29% of the EU’s crude oil imports, 43% of its imports of natural gas, and 54% of its solid fossil fuel (coal) came from Russia

Russian oil accounts for roughly 30% of Romania’s consumption. According to a statement made last month by Virgil Popescu, the country’s minister of energy, oil alternatives from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia could make Romania’s separation from Russian imports easier to bear. Kazakhstan, for example, already accounts for 40% of Romania’s fuel market.

The country is overall better equipped to deal with a blockade of Russian oil and gas. In terms of natural gas, only 10% of Romania’s consumption comes from Russia, compared to 49% for Germany, 77% for Bulgaria, and nearly 100% for North Macedonia, Bosnia, Moldova, Finland, and Latvia.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport
17 June 2022
Politics
Romanian president expresses support for Ukraine's EU bid during high-profile visit in Kyiv
17 June 2022
Business
BSOG announces first Black Sea natural gas delivery to Romania
16 June 2022
Events
An insider guide to TIFF #21 - the 2022 edition of the biggest film festival in Romania
15 June 2022
Business
Romanian car brand Dacia renews its look