Foreign affairs minister wants national funerals for Romanian killed in Taliban attack in Kabul

Romania’s foreign affairs minister Ramona Manescu would like national funerals for the Romanian killed in the Taliban suicide attack that took place in Kabul on Monday night, which targeted the building where the Romanian Embassy in Afghanistan also operated. Another Romanian citizen was injured in this attack.

The Romanian who died in the Kabul attack was part of the diplomatic mission’s security team and risked his life to save the others, Manescu said, according to local Agerpres. Thus, she talked about the possibility of organizing national funerals for him, as he “deserves all the honors and he deserves all our respect.”

The injured Romanian is to be transferred as soon as possible to Europe, depending on the evolution of his health, where he will receive specialized medical care, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

At the time of the attack, there were 12 diplomats in the Romanian Embassy in Kabul. All the survivors were transferred to a military base, including the head of Romania’s diplomatic mission in Afghanistan and the Embassy’s head of security.

The suicide attack took place on Monday night, just hours after the US said it would withdraw 5,000 troops from Afghanistan after talks with Taliban representatives in Qatar, and lasted for several hours. At least 16 people were killed and over 100 others were injured. A tractor rigged with explosives hit the compound’s wall damaging the houses in the vicinity. According to local Digi24.ro, there were five attackers and all of them were killed.

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis and prime minister Viorica Dancila both condemned the Kabul attack and sent condolences to the family of the Romanian killed in the attack.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Afacerilor Externe)