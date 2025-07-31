Politics

Romanian Justice Minister backs magistrates' pensions reform  

31 July 2025

Justice Minister Radu Marinescu (Social Democratic Party) stated, in an intervention on Digi24, that the ministry he heads supports the special pension reform, proposed by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, but "the set of proposals communicated by the prime minister will be discussed with the judiciary, respecting the principles of the rule of law."

He refused to comment on the reaction of the Council of Magistracy. He assured that in the future, there will be discussions with the legal community regarding these proposals, followed by a legislative formula, "of course, respecting the principles of the rule of law."

Marinescu pointed out, referring to the CSM's criticism and other views expressed by magistrates individually, that, for the moment, it is about "a set of proposals, which represent some benchmarks politically agreed by the ruling coalition, to be materialized in a future legislative project".

"We want to amend the laws [on magistrates' pensions] - we have the right and the possibility to do it, I repeat, constitutionally, legally, Marinescu concluded.

(Photo:  LCVA | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

