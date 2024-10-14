Justice and Care Romania launches human trafficking prevention campaign

The Romanian branch of the international organization Justice and Care, along with partners in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, announced the launch of a campaign to inform and prevent human trafficking and labor exploitation of Romanian citizens working abroad.

The campaign runs from October 14 to 18, coinciding with the European Anti-Trafficking Day, observed annually on October 18.

Each year, authorities identify and rescue around 450-500 victims of human trafficking, but this number only reflects part of the hidden labor exploitation phenomenon, according to the organization.

Over 5.7 million Romanians live abroad, the majority being of working age, with 3.9 million living and working in EU countries. In 2023, the primary destination countries where Romanian citizens were exploited for labor were the UK, Germany, France, and Spain.

Labor exploitation and human trafficking pose real risks, especially when individuals are unaware of their rights, how to seek help, or the methods traffickers use to lure them. To help inform people and protect them from serious risks of exploitation and abuse, Justice and Care Romania, with the support of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, is distributing 20,000 informational leaflets at major land borders (Nădlac, Borș, Cenad, Petea) and in key international airports in Romania (Bucharest, Cluj, Iași, Timișoara, Sibiu).

These leaflets provide vital information on the rights of Romanian workers in European countries. The materials are being distributed to Romanian travelers with the help of border police officers.

Moreover, an informative video about human trafficking risks and the rights of Romanian workers abroad will be shared on the social media platforms of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Justice and Care, and partner organizations.

During the Anti-Trafficking Awareness Week (October 14-18), several prevention and information events will also be held on the ground, with participation from Justice and Care, state partners, and the British Embassy in Bucharest. Such events will be organized at the Henri Coandă International Airport (October 14), Nădlac 2 and Timișoara International Airport (October 15), and Iași International Airport (October 15).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tinnakorn Jorruang | Dreamstime.com)